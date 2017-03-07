    The 25 Best Social Services Jobs of 2017

    Susannah Snider
    U.S.News & World Report

    These jobs involve working with people and helping others.

    Social services workers dedicate their careers to helping others, whether it's serving food at the local diner or coaching drug addicts through their recovery process. For professionals interested in pursuing a job in the social services, these 25 careers ranked the highest among the U.S. News 2017 Best Jobs rankings.

    25. Fabricator

    Median Salary: $37,050
    Unemployment Rate: 7.6 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 1,600

    Fabricators assemble and build equipment and machinery.

    24. Bus Driver

    Median Salary: $38,290
    Unemployment Rate: 5.7 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 9,800

    Bus drivers transport people from one place to another, typically driving intercity buses or school buses.

    23. Bartender

    Median Salary: $19,530
    Unemployment Rate: 5.7 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 60,100

    These pros stir, shake and pour drinks in bars, lounges and pubs.

    22. Political Scientist

    Median Salary: $99,730
    Unemployment Rate: 7.9 percent
    Expected Job Openings: -100

    Political scientists work in a variety of fields to research and analyze how laws and policies affect organizations and people.

    21. Waiter and Waitress

    Median Salary: $19,250
    Unemployment Rate: 7.3 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 68,900

    These food industry workers interact with restaurant patrons, taking orders, making recommendations and serving meals.

    20. Security Guard

    Median Salary: $24,630
    Unemployment Rate: 8 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 55,500

    Security guards keep a watchful eye, guarding against fire, theft and other illegal and dangerous activities.

    19. Maid and Housekeeper

    Median Salary: $20,740
    Unemployment Rate: 8.3 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 111,700

    Maids and housekeepers mop, tidy up and disinfect living spaces, including hotels, motels and private residences.

    18. Community Health Worker

    Median Salary: $36,300
    Unemployment Rate: 3.9 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 8,100

    These workers collaborate with their communities to provide health services and educate residents about wellness.

    17. Delivery Truck Driver

    Median Salary: $29,850
    Unemployment Rate: 4.9 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 27,300

    Delivery truck drivers transport and deliver cargo, serving businesses, campuses and private residences.

    16. Recreation and Fitness Worker

    Median Salary: $36,160
    Unemployment Rate: 7.1 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 62,300

    These workers include fitness instructors, camp counselors and park directors, who oversee physical activities.

    15. Paralegal

    Median Salary: $48,810
    Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 21,200

    These legal workers assist lawyers in drafting motions, summarizing reports and performing other specialized tasks.

    14. Residential Advisor

    Median Salary: $24,990
    Unemployment Rate: 3.7 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 14,100

    RAs are students who live in the residence halls of colleges and universities, organizing activities and reporting concerns and problems.

    13. Restaurant Cook

    Median Salary: $23,100
    Unemployment Rate: 9.7 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 158,900

    These foodies sizzle, grill and whisk up meals for restaurant patrons, working quickly and efficiently under pressure.

    12. Hairdresser

    Median Salary: $23,660
    Unemployment Rate: 3.9 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 58,400

    Good hand-eye coordination and a keen fashion sense are key for these licensed cosmetologists. They cut, style, color and treat hair for their clients, who may recognize a stellar styling job with a hefty tip.

    11. School Counselor

    Median Salary: $53,660
    Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 22,500

    School counselors interact with students, helping them navigate day-to-day activities, apply to college or pick a career path.

    10. Nail Technician

    Median Salary: $20,820
    Unemployment Rate: 3.4 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 11,700

    These workers must complete a cosmetology program to file, shape, trim and polish fingernails and toenails.

    9. Taxi Driver

    Median Salary: $23,510
    Unemployment Rate: 4.5 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 30,600

    Taxi drivers transport customers, taking them to airports, train stations and hotels.

    8. Mental Health Counselor

    Median Salary: $41,880
    Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 26,400

    These specialists work with clients to diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders.

    7. Child and Family Social Worker

    Median Salary: $42,350
    Unemployment Rate: 2.1 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 19,000

    These professionals aim to improve the lives of children dealing with a range of issues from homelessness to abuse and illness.

    6. Patrol Officer

    Median Salary: $58,320
    Unemployment Rate: 1 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 34,200

    Officers patrol, write reports and protect the communities in which they serve.

    5. Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor

    Median Salary: $39,980
    Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 21,200

    These counselors help patients work their way through problems related to addiction and behavioral disorders, including eating disorders, alcoholism and drug abuse.

    4. Clinical Social Worker

    Median Salary: $52,380
    Unemployment Rate: 2.1 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 30,900

    A clinical social worker focuses on the social aspects of medical problems, including a patient's feelings about a diagnosis and how to cope with health-related stress.

    3. Lawyer

    Median Salary: $115,820
    Unemployment Rate: 1.1 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 43,800

    From courtroom sweet-talkers to tax buffs, lawyers advise and represent clients in criminal or civil legal matters.

    2. Marriage and Family Therapist

    Median Salary: $48,600
    Unemployment Rate: 0.6 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 5,000

    These professionals help couples and families resolve conflicts and work through mental and emotional disorders.

    1. School Psychologist

    Median Salary: $70,580
    Unemployment Rate: 1.2 percent
    Expected Job Openings: 30,500

    These in-school workers diagnose and treat students with learning disabilities and behavioral and emotional problems.


    Susannah Snider is the Personal Finance editor at U.S. News. Since 2010, she has reported on a wide range of personal finance topics, from consumer travel to college financial aid, student loans and employment. Snider previously worked as a staff writer at Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine and holds a master's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California. She has appeared as a personal finance expert on television, radio and in print, including on "Fox & Friends," "The Tavis Smiley Show" and Fox Business News. You can follow her on Twitter or email her at ssnider@usnews.com.