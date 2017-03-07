The 25 Best Social Services Jobs of 2017

These jobs involve working with people and helping others.

Social services workers dedicate their careers to helping others, whether it's serving food at the local diner or coaching drug addicts through their recovery process. For professionals interested in pursuing a job in the social services, these 25 careers ranked the highest among the U.S. News 2017 Best Jobs rankings.

25. Fabricator

Median Salary: $37,050

Unemployment Rate: 7.6 percent

Expected Job Openings: 1,600

Fabricators assemble and build equipment and machinery.

24. Bus Driver

Median Salary: $38,290

Unemployment Rate: 5.7 percent

Expected Job Openings: 9,800

Bus drivers transport people from one place to another, typically driving intercity buses or school buses.

23. Bartender

Median Salary: $19,530

Unemployment Rate: 5.7 percent

Expected Job Openings: 60,100

These pros stir, shake and pour drinks in bars, lounges and pubs.

22. Political Scientist

Median Salary: $99,730

Unemployment Rate: 7.9 percent

Expected Job Openings: -100

Political scientists work in a variety of fields to research and analyze how laws and policies affect organizations and people.

21. Waiter and Waitress

Median Salary: $19,250

Unemployment Rate: 7.3 percent

Expected Job Openings: 68,900

These food industry workers interact with restaurant patrons, taking orders, making recommendations and serving meals.

Learn more about waiters and waitresses.

20. Security Guard

Median Salary: $24,630

Unemployment Rate: 8 percent

Expected Job Openings: 55,500

Security guards keep a watchful eye, guarding against fire, theft and other illegal and dangerous activities.

19. Maid and Housekeeper

Median Salary: $20,740

Unemployment Rate: 8.3 percent

Expected Job Openings: 111,700

Maids and housekeepers mop, tidy up and disinfect living spaces, including hotels, motels and private residences.

Learn more about maids and housekeepers.

18. Community Health Worker

Median Salary: $36,300

Unemployment Rate: 3.9 percent

Expected Job Openings: 8,100

These workers collaborate with their communities to provide health services and educate residents about wellness.

17. Delivery Truck Driver

Median Salary: $29,850

Unemployment Rate: 4.9 percent

Expected Job Openings: 27,300

Delivery truck drivers transport and deliver cargo, serving businesses, campuses and private residences.

16. Recreation and Fitness Worker

Median Salary: $36,160

Unemployment Rate: 7.1 percent

Expected Job Openings: 62,300

These workers include fitness instructors, camp counselors and park directors, who oversee physical activities.

15. Paralegal

Median Salary: $48,810

Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent

Expected Job Openings: 21,200

These legal workers assist lawyers in drafting motions, summarizing reports and performing other specialized tasks.

14. Residential Advisor

Median Salary: $24,990

Unemployment Rate: 3.7 percent

Expected Job Openings: 14,100

RAs are students who live in the residence halls of colleges and universities, organizing activities and reporting concerns and problems.

13. Restaurant Cook

Median Salary: $23,100

Unemployment Rate: 9.7 percent

Expected Job Openings: 158,900

These foodies sizzle, grill and whisk up meals for restaurant patrons, working quickly and efficiently under pressure.

12. Hairdresser

Median Salary: $23,660

Unemployment Rate: 3.9 percent

Expected Job Openings: 58,400

Good hand-eye coordination and a keen fashion sense are key for these licensed cosmetologists. They cut, style, color and treat hair for their clients, who may recognize a stellar styling job with a hefty tip.

11. School Counselor

Median Salary: $53,660

Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent

Expected Job Openings: 22,500

School counselors interact with students, helping them navigate day-to-day activities, apply to college or pick a career path.

10. Nail Technician

Median Salary: $20,820

Unemployment Rate: 3.4 percent

Expected Job Openings: 11,700

These workers must complete a cosmetology program to file, shape, trim and polish fingernails and toenails.

9. Taxi Driver

Median Salary: $23,510

Unemployment Rate: 4.5 percent

Expected Job Openings: 30,600

Taxi drivers transport customers, taking them to airports, train stations and hotels.

8. Mental Health Counselor

Median Salary: $41,880

Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent

Expected Job Openings: 26,400

These specialists work with clients to diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders.