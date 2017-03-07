The 25 Best Social Services Jobs of 2017

These jobs involve working with people and helping others.
Social services workers dedicate their careers to helping others, whether it's serving food at the local diner or coaching drug addicts through their recovery process. For professionals interested in pursuing a job in the social services, these 25 careers ranked the highest among the U.S. News 2017 Best Jobs rankings.
25. Fabricator
Median Salary: $37,050
Unemployment Rate: 7.6 percent
Expected Job Openings: 1,600
Fabricators assemble and build equipment and machinery.
24. Bus Driver
Median Salary: $38,290
Unemployment Rate: 5.7 percent
Expected Job Openings: 9,800
Bus drivers transport people from one place to another, typically driving intercity buses or school buses.
23. Bartender
Median Salary: $19,530
Unemployment Rate: 5.7 percent
Expected Job Openings: 60,100
These pros stir, shake and pour drinks in bars, lounges and pubs.
22. Political Scientist
Median Salary: $99,730
Unemployment Rate: 7.9 percent
Expected Job Openings: -100
Political scientists work in a variety of fields to research and analyze how laws and policies affect organizations and people.
21. Waiter and Waitress
Median Salary: $19,250
Unemployment Rate: 7.3 percent
Expected Job Openings: 68,900
These food industry workers interact with restaurant patrons, taking orders, making recommendations and serving meals.
Learn more about waiters and waitresses.
20. Security Guard
Median Salary: $24,630
Unemployment Rate: 8 percent
Expected Job Openings: 55,500
Security guards keep a watchful eye, guarding against fire, theft and other illegal and dangerous activities.
19. Maid and Housekeeper
Median Salary: $20,740
Unemployment Rate: 8.3 percent
Expected Job Openings: 111,700
Maids and housekeepers mop, tidy up and disinfect living spaces, including hotels, motels and private residences.
Learn more about maids and housekeepers.
18. Community Health Worker
Median Salary: $36,300
Unemployment Rate: 3.9 percent
Expected Job Openings: 8,100
These workers collaborate with their communities to provide health services and educate residents about wellness.
17. Delivery Truck Driver
Median Salary: $29,850
Unemployment Rate: 4.9 percent
Expected Job Openings: 27,300
Delivery truck drivers transport and deliver cargo, serving businesses, campuses and private residences.
16. Recreation and Fitness Worker
Median Salary: $36,160
Unemployment Rate: 7.1 percent
Expected Job Openings: 62,300
These workers include fitness instructors, camp counselors and park directors, who oversee physical activities.
15. Paralegal
Median Salary: $48,810
Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent
Expected Job Openings: 21,200
These legal workers assist lawyers in drafting motions, summarizing reports and performing other specialized tasks.
14. Residential Advisor
Median Salary: $24,990
Unemployment Rate: 3.7 percent
Expected Job Openings: 14,100
RAs are students who live in the residence halls of colleges and universities, organizing activities and reporting concerns and problems.
13. Restaurant Cook
Median Salary: $23,100
Unemployment Rate: 9.7 percent
Expected Job Openings: 158,900
These foodies sizzle, grill and whisk up meals for restaurant patrons, working quickly and efficiently under pressure.
12. Hairdresser
Median Salary: $23,660
Unemployment Rate: 3.9 percent
Expected Job Openings: 58,400
Good hand-eye coordination and a keen fashion sense are key for these licensed cosmetologists. They cut, style, color and treat hair for their clients, who may recognize a stellar styling job with a hefty tip.
11. School Counselor
Median Salary: $53,660
Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent
Expected Job Openings: 22,500
School counselors interact with students, helping them navigate day-to-day activities, apply to college or pick a career path.
10. Nail Technician
Median Salary: $20,820
Unemployment Rate: 3.4 percent
Expected Job Openings: 11,700
These workers must complete a cosmetology program to file, shape, trim and polish fingernails and toenails.
9. Taxi Driver
Median Salary: $23,510
Unemployment Rate: 4.5 percent
Expected Job Openings: 30,600
Taxi drivers transport customers, taking them to airports, train stations and hotels.
8. Mental Health Counselor
Median Salary: $41,880
Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent
Expected Job Openings: 26,400
These specialists work with clients to diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders.
7. Child and Family Social Worker
Median Salary: $42,350
Unemployment Rate: 2.1 percent
Expected Job Openings: 19,000
These professionals aim to improve the lives of children dealing with a range of issues from homelessness to abuse and illness.
6. Patrol Officer
Median Salary: $58,320
Unemployment Rate: 1 percent
Expected Job Openings: 34,200
Officers patrol, write reports and protect the communities in which they serve.
5. Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor
Median Salary: $39,980
Unemployment Rate: 2.8 percent
Expected Job Openings: 21,200
These counselors help patients work their way through problems related to addiction and behavioral disorders, including eating disorders, alcoholism and drug abuse.
4. Clinical Social Worker
Median Salary: $52,380
Unemployment Rate: 2.1 percent
Expected Job Openings: 30,900
A clinical social worker focuses on the social aspects of medical problems, including a patient's feelings about a diagnosis and how to cope with health-related stress.
3. Lawyer
Median Salary: $115,820
Unemployment Rate: 1.1 percent
Expected Job Openings: 43,800
From courtroom sweet-talkers to tax buffs, lawyers advise and represent clients in criminal or civil legal matters.
2. Marriage and Family Therapist
Median Salary: $48,600
Unemployment Rate: 0.6 percent
Expected Job Openings: 5,000
These professionals help couples and families resolve conflicts and work through mental and emotional disorders.
1. School Psychologist
Median Salary: $70,580
Unemployment Rate: 1.2 percent
Expected Job Openings: 30,500
These in-school workers diagnose and treat students with learning disabilities and behavioral and emotional problems.
Susannah Snider is the Personal Finance editor at U.S. News. Since 2010, she has reported on a wide range of personal finance topics, from consumer travel to college financial aid, student loans and employment. Snider previously worked as a staff writer at Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine and holds a master's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California. She has appeared as a personal finance expert on television, radio and in print, including on "Fox & Friends," "The Tavis Smiley Show" and Fox Business News. You can follow her on Twitter or email her at ssnider@usnews.com.
494