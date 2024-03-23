25,000 fentanyl pills found during I-70 traffic stop

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — A man is in custody after deputies found about 25,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle near Mile Marker 10 on I-70 for a traffic violation on Thursday. During the stop, deputies reportedly found about 25,000 small pills consistent with fentanyl.

MCSO deputies then arrested 29-year-old Cesar Esai Rodriguez of California and booked him into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

WesternSlopeNow will follow this case as it heads to court.

Cesar Esai Rodriguez, mugshot courtesy of MCSO

