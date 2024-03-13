24th annual Mudbug set for April 9

Mar. 12—The 24th annual Meals on Wheels of Odessa Mudbug is scheduled April 9.

VIP entry begins at 5 p.m. and general admission begins at 6 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

General admission tickets are $50. Sponsorships are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/2u2uz49s. Call 432-333-6451 for more information.

Meals on Wheels of Odessa is teaming up with Sewell Ford as its presenting sponsor. Crawfish, fried catfish, shrimp, hushpuppies and other foods will be on the menu and prepared by Big Daddy's Grill & Bar.

A DJ will provide live entertainment and a raffle including items such as Louis Vuitton luggage, tickets to see the Texas Rangers, a gun and a $1,000 gift card.

Meals on Wheels serves more than 800 residents across Ector County through 36 routes by volunteers and volunteer drivers.

Visit facebook.com/mealsonwheelsodessa