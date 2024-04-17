$247K for a house in California? $2.1M? See latest list of cheapest and priciest counties

Home prices are trending up in California.

According to the California Association of Realtors’ March home sales and price report, the median sold price of an existing single family home in California averaged $854,490 — which was an increase of 6% from February.

Overall, the statewide median home price has risen almost 8% since March 2023.

Despite increasing prices, the state’s housing market “lost momentum in March as sales fell on a year-over-year basis for the first time in three months,” the association said in a news release Wednesday.

The continuously high mortgage rates have hindered home sales.

“With mortgage rates reaching the highest levels since mid-November 2023, the housing market struggled to build on the momentum exhibited in the first two months of this year,” said Jordan Levine, the association’s Vice President, in the news release.

As of Wednesday, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in California is at 7.05%, according to Zillow.

If you’re looking to buy a house, here’s how the association ranked California’s counties by their March median home sales prices:

A macro photograph of Sacramento, California and surrounding area from a desktop globe. Adobe RGB color profile.

Where are the cheapest counties to buy a house in California?

According to the association’s March home sales and price report, these 10 counties had home prices below than the state median:

1. Lassen County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $247,000

Region: Northern California

2. Tehama County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $286,250

Region: Northern California

3. Lake County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $315,000

Region: Northern California

4. Glenn County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $340,000

Region: Central Valley

5. Kings County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $345,000

Region: Central Valley

6. Imperial County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $349,000

Region: Southern California

7. Siskiyou County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $350,000

Region: Northern California

8. Trinity County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $360,000

Region: Northern California

9. Shasta County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $364,000

Region: Northern California

10. Tulare County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $374,990

Region: Central Valley

Where are the most expensive home prices in California?

Homes in the Bay Area remained the most expensive.

Prices surpassed the state median for a single family home, reaching above $2 million.

According to the home sales and price report, these six counties had the most expensive home prices last month:

San Mateo County - $2,170,000 Marin County - $1,957,500 Santa Clara County - $1,910,000 San Francisco County - $1,745,000 Alameda County and Orange County - $1,400,000

Find your California county

You can see the full list of counties on the Realtors’ association website.

