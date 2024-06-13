I-240 shooting suspect accused of shooting carjacking victim days earlier

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A young Army veteran who relocated from Nashville to Memphis had only been in the city a week when she was carjacked and shot multiple times at a South Memphis gas station earlier this month.

Police said the 31-year-old woman identified Kendrick Ray, 21, as one of three gunmen she tried to fight off at the BP on S. Parkway East on June 3. Ray is the same person arrested in a road rage shooting along Interstate 240 Tuesday that left four kids and a dad in critical condition.

Two men praised for helping family shot on interstate: ‘There is still some good in Memphis’

“I just saw that on the news,” said the carjacking victim’s mother

The victim’s mother did not want to be identified but said her daughter is still in the hospital and has a long road to recovery. She said her daughter was shot three times in the leg, and one bullet hit an artery.

“She was transferred today to wound care because they left terrible injuries,” said the victim’s mother. “The first time, she went into surgery for 14 hours trying to save the artery in her leg, and Friday, she had another surgery.”

According to the police, the victim was pumping gas into her car when she was approached by three males armed with rifles. Investigators said after the victim was shot, the gunmen forced the victim’s friend and the friend’s three young children out of the 2015 black Nissan Altima and drove off in the vehicle.

“They were trying to get the car with the kids in there, and she was trying to defend the kids to get them out of the car,” said the victim’s mom.

Ray is facing numerous charges in the carjacking, including attempted first-degree murder, two counts of carjacking, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Ray has a lengthy criminal history, but the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said he has no prior convictions. In July of 2023, Ray was accused of having a stolen gun modified with a Glock switch. He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and theft but released on a $500 bond.

Mulroy’s office seeks to revoke bond for accused interstate shooter

The carjacking victim’s mother said her daughter tried to use some of her military training to defend herself. She said she had just bought the Altima.

“It’s safer in Iraq than it is now in Memphis. Memphis has changed tremendously,” said the mom. “I’m afraid, and as a mother, it’s hard seeing your daughter sustain those injuries.”

She said her daughter will need more surgeries. So far, Ray is the only person who has been arrested in connection to the carjacking and shooting.

If you have seen the Altima or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)490-2210.

