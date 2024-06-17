24 residents displaced after Fort Worth apartment fire destroys, damages multiple units

Two dozen people were displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment building early Saturday morning in the 8200 block of Porche Drive, in west Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department arrived at the scene about 3:15 a.m. and reported that the fire was coming from the two-story building’s roof.

Two additional engines were called to assist, but the fire remained at one alarm.

Eighteen adults and six children were displaced because four units were damaged or destroyed, while the rest of the units had smoke and water damage, the fire department said in a social media post.

The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is providing immediate emergency assistance to all affected residents. Fortunately, there were no injuries, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

