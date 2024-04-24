24 people arrested for alleged sex crimes against children in Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — A three-day undercover operation to catch child predators led to the arrest of 24 people, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force detectives said they posed as children up to 13 years old and were solicited for sex online.

“These predators are out there preying on our children,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper. “One of these guys was 70 years old, coming to have sex with young girls.”

Nearly 100 officers from 21 different Northern California law enforcement agencies were involved in the sting. SCSO said the suspects were arrested under suspicion of crimes such as contacting a minor with the intent of sex, harmful matter sent to a child, arranging a meeting with a minor, attempted lewd act with a child under the age of 14, lewd acts with a minor by force or fear, attempted child pornography production, and Illegal possession of assault weapons.

