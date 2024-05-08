24-year-old suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in Centerville, DA says

A person is in custody following a stabbing incident on Old Stage Road in Centerville, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

Massachusetts State Police and Barnstable police officers responding to a report of a stabbing Tuesday afternoon located a person suffering from possible stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be okay, authorities say.

The portion of Old Stage Road from Great Marsh to Shoot Flying Hill Road Centerville is closed due to an investigation, police wrote on their Facebook page.

“There is a 24-year-old suspect in custody in regard to this incident,” police added. “There is no threat or danger to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

