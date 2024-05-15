24-Year-Old Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Stabbing 7-Year-Old Brother

Cristian Gutierrez allegedly "inflicted great bodily injury" during the May 9 attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office

A 24-year-old California man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his 7-year-old brother.

According to a Tuesday, May 14, news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Cristian Gutierrez is accused of stabbing his younger brother at their home on the 9500 block of Ben Hur Avenue in Whittier, Calif., on the night of Thursday, May 9.

"It is further alleged that Gutierrez inflicted great bodily injury and used a knife during the commission of the crime," the news release adds.

During the incident, Guitierrez was allegedly "having withdrawals from his psych medication and stabbed his brother seven times", reported KABC-TV, citing the Norwalk Sheriff's Station. PEOPLE has reached out to the sheriff's department for comment.

"This is tragic. I mean, it's his little brother...I'm sure nobody would intentionally do that unless they had an episode, right? So let's get him the help he needs," neighbor Michael Yanatovic told KABC-TV.

After the attack, Gutierrez's brother was taken to the hospital in critical condition, per the district attorney's office news release.

"The People recommend that Gutierrez be held on $1,075,000 bail. If convicted as charged, Gutierrez faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison," the news release adds.

District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, "My heart goes out to this innocent child and his family during this incredibly challenging time."

"The trauma and emotional impact of such an incident is immeasurable, especially when it involves a member of your own family. Our office’s goal is to ensure that the responsible individual is held accountable for their actions and also to ensure that the vulnerable among us are protected from such harm," Gascòn continued.

According to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, Gutierrez appeared at the Downey Courthouse for his arrangement and plea on Tuesday and was remanded to custody. He is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday, May 15.



