24-year-old hurt in overnight Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot while attending a house party in Champaign Friday night.

Officials with the Champaign Police Department said the shooting happened on Hickory Street near the intersection with Bellefontaine Street. Officers were dispatched at 9:24 p.m. for a report of shots being fired; as they arrived on the scene, the woman arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. She is listed in stable condition.

The initial investigation indicated the woman was attending the party when a single shot was fired, officials added. The woman was hit by the bullet and was quickly taken to the hospital. The other party attendees left the area.

Officers are still searching the area for witnesses and video footage that could assist them in the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has video footage of the shooting or any other information about it is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for tipsters to share information with investigators in private.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous, even to law enforcement, can submit their tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers using one of three ways: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers is also eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made using the information provided.

