24-year-old dead in Oakhurst homicide, deputies say

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old man was found dead by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office following a call about an unresponsive man in Oakhurst on Friday.

Deputies say they arrived approximately five minutes after the call, which was received around 10:30 a.m., and they responded to the 42000 block of Shady Lane in Oakhurst for a medical aid request.

Upon arrival, deputies say they attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are treating the death as a homicide. I’m not going to elaborate on the wounds on our victim, but there are some wounds that are causing us some concern,” said Lt. Ian Weaver.

The victim’s name has not been officially released, although deputies say he did live at the address where deputies responded.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

