24-year-old Brentwood man dies in motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old Brentwood resident died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

State troopers responded around 8 a.m. to a collision in Halethorpe in the region of the northbound Interstate 95 lanes, around Interstate 695. Preliminary investigation findings show Jah’Lani Calhoun was traveling north on I-95 when he lost control and hit the guardrail. The Prince George’s County resident died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The reason he veered off the road is still under investigation, Maryland State Police said.

Northbound lanes of I-95 were closed for about four hours for the investigation which is still ongoing.