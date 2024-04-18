I-24 East closed at I-65 interchange due to overturned tractor trailer hauling powdered eggs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – I-24 East at the I-65 interchange north of downtown is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m.

TDOT said the tractor trailer that overturned was hauling 43,000 pounds of powdered eggs.

(Source: TDOT SmartWay)

All eastbound lanes of I-24 are closed. Officials did not say when the roadway is expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

