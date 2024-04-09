23-year-old saved by search and rescue after ‘wandering off’ mountain in snowstorm

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Weber County Search and Rescue saved a 23-year-old snowboarder after he reportedly wandered off Powder Mountain during Saturday’s snowstorm.

The Search and Rescue team said the man ended up in the Middle Fork drainage area, where he ran out of snow as the elevation dropped.

‘Fraud never pays’: Utah woman sentenced after stealing over $230K from HOA

The team reportedly followed the snowboarder’s tracks in snowmobiles until they also ran out of snow, and then discarded their machines and continued on foot until they located the man.

There was a “lucky small break in the weather” that allowed Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau to get the snowboarder out to safety, the SAR team said. “The Snowmobile Team hiked back to recover their snowmobiles and headed home to their families.”

Courtesy Weber County Search and Rescue

Courtesy Weber County Search and Rescue

Courtesy Weber County Search and Rescue

Courtesy Weber County Search and Rescue

Courtesy Weber County Search and Rescue

Courtesy Weber County Search and Rescue

Courtesy Weber County Search and Rescue

Courtesy Weber County Search and Rescue

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.