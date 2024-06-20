A 23-year-old was killed and cops search for the SC man who they say pulled the trigger

Weeks after a South Carolina man died in a shooting a search is underway for his killer, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christion Alexander Reeves, a 22-year-old Aiken resident, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release.

The charges are connected to the death of 23-year-old Aiken resident Richard Carroll, according to the release.

On June 8, deputies said they responded to Wellstar MCG Health hospital in Augusta, Georgia after a report that a man was brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the body.

Carroll was pronounced dead by doctors at hospital just after 2:30 a.m., according to theAiken County Coroner’s Office.

No other injuries were reported.

Initial information led investigators to the intersection of Sage Creek Boulevard and Bettis Academy Road, where they said they believed the shooting happened, according to the release. Investigators eventually determined that the shooting happened at a home in the 8100 block of Red Rock Way in Graniteville, the sheriff’s office said. That’s about half a mile from the intersection of Sage Creek Boulevard and Bettis Academy Road.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Reeves should be considered armed, and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Reeves should call 911.

For those who have information about Reeves or the shooting, they’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.