A 23-year-old faces murder charge after fatal shooting in Jackson

Jackson police said Tamaricus Dogan, 23, has been arrested and faces a charge of murder in connection to a Thursday fatal shooting in Jackson.

According to a press release, the unidentified victim was shot in the 2500 block of Oak Grove Lane.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Chief Sequerna Banks confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that this homicide marks the City of Jackson's ninth murder so far in March 2024, which is slightly double the amount of murders reported in the city in February.

March 13, Wednesday night murder: 19-year-old charged after man shot 'multiple times,' killed in South Jackson

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Man faces murder charge in Oak Grove Lane shooting in Jackson MS