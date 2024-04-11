23-year-old dies falling down elevator shaft while moving cabinets, Illinois cops say

A 23-year-old man was fatally injured after falling down an elevator shaft, Illinois cops said.

Agustin Martinez-Gallegos died due to the work-related incident April 9, the Will County Coroner’s Office said.

Martinez-Gallegos was moving cabinets into an elevator on the second floor of a warehouse building, WGN reported. Martinez and part of the cabinet were in the elevator when it started to rise with the door open, according to WLS.

Stuck in the elevator, Martinez-Gallegos attempted to escape, but was trapped between the second-floor ceiling and the elevator floor, Joliet police told WLS.

He then fell down the elevator shaft, police told WFLD.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the coroner’s office.

Police say the man’s death was accidental, according to WFLD. The coroner’s office says the investigation is ongoing. A final cause of death has not been released.

Joliet is about a 45-mile drive southwest from Chicago.

