28 of the Best Ways to Update Grandma's Favorite Recipes

Brian: To all the minion who don't know the Coal Region here are the facts from someone who grew up in the coal region. Before the Union the coal region was poor, sick and uneducated. After the Unions had the upper hand and the company stores were ended and they had some safety regulations the region was still poor, sick and uneducated. Since the coal region is dying it is still poor, sick and uneducated. For some strange reason the GOP loves to talk about the coal region like it was at any time anything but, poor, sick and uneducated. Look at the coal region and historically there is one thing they have been poor, sick and uneducated and that won't change. Their state governments have been owned lock stock and barrel by the coal industry forever. The billions extracted never trickled down to the citizens. All they did was get sicker, poorer and less educated.