22nd Annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction to raise money for child abuse prevention

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of people will come together today, to try and raise thousands of dollars to support child abuse prevention efforts, statewide.

“We are so excited to be having our 22nd Annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction and the reason those dollars are so important as we raise critical dollars to be able to provide primary and secondary prevention programming in every county in the state of Michigan,” Suzanne Greenberg, Executive Director of Children Trust Michigan said.

Programming that’s focused on keeping families together, along with providing more resources to help people learn how to be a better parents than what they may have grown up with.

“If that’s if that’s how you were parent and that’s what you hear from moms and dads is that you know, I was hit or I was harmed in some way, and I don’t want that for my child. I need to learn a different way,” Greenberg said.

“I can definitely speak to that for me, it was just about how do you parent a child without screaming, without doing these things to them, harming them, hitting them? That is not what we want.”

Auction prizes include concert & event tickets, once-in-a-lifetime travel opportunities, Michigan-made products, and other fun experiences.

The money raised would then be given to the 11 different family resource centers, located in the state – that includes three in the mid-Michigan area.

“If we can help people, we can have them come to the center and get those referrals and get those concrete supports that they need. We’re so much better off and we’re saving so many dollars in after, where whether it be in foster care or the children protective service system or even in juvenile detention and things like that,” Greenberg said.

“So that’s our goal is to really help the family way before there’s any challenges at all to prevention.”

The annual event kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Breslin Center and you can still register on childrentrustmichigan.org.

