222-home development hits snag with approvals from Spring Hill, Thompson's Station

A proposed 222-home development off Wilkes Lane is currently facing approval issues regarding the project's roadway improvements, which would require approval from both Spring Hill and Thompson's Station leaders.

A new development encompassing nearly 75 acres off Wilkes Lane is seeking to build 222 new homes, but approval appears to be unlikely, at least for the moment.

The preliminary planned development, proposed by Gamble Design to be located at 1724 Wilkes Lane, would consist of a mix of housing types and townhomes. It will also be located adjacent to the Amanda H. North Elementary School.

The plans also include adding additional access points and connector roads to the neighborhood, particularly off Wilkes Lane and Trader's Way. However, this is where the project has come to a halt due to certain approvals required by both Spring Hill and Thompson's Station leaders.

"Given the intensity and density of this project, and the anticipated number of dwelling units, the project would be required to receive Thompson's Station approval of access," Spring Hill Director of Developments Dara Sanders said. "They are still working through that coordination and are at a point where the project cannot proceed as proposed."

Complications among municipalities, traffic

The project was brought before the Spring Hill Planning Commission this week, where it was recommended to be deferred indefinitely to determine the right way to move forward.

Jeff Rosiak, representing Gamble Design, explained the complications regarding the Thompson's Station approval, which would require a little more than a simple "yes" vote to build the roadway connections.

"Because it's a collector road, it requires Thompson's Station to update their Major Thoroughfare Plan, and so it's a fairly complicated process that's evolved over the course of our submittals," Rosiak said. "We've been put in a delicate position where Spring Hill is requiring Thompson's Station to take action, while Thompson's Station would like to see action from Spring Hill."

Monday's meeting even drew a few citizen comments, expressing concerns regarding increased neighborhood and school traffic on Wilkes, as well as nearby Miles Johnson Parkway.

"There is a major concern for the traffic that exists," Heather Waller, an Arbors at Autumn Ridge resident, said. "Until we know that 31 is actually going to be widened and see that traffic changes to where we are not offloading traffic from 31 into a neighborhood community ... it's not a benefit to the 5,000-plus citizens living back there."

When it came to addressing both municipalities' approvals, Commissioner Jonathan Duda said it is important to understand that, while it may appear to be a local issue, it's far greater and requires coordination, communication and a willingness to work together.

"It's a regional issue, but locally we are so in the weeds of pointing fingers at each other that we need to bring it back up to the top," Duda said. "I'm ready to help, and I implore others to say, 'Let's have a public meeting about this,' as opposed to 'You act first. No, you act first.' We did that before."

Deferral indefinitely?

While the project's big question as of now is, "How do we move forward with this?" this was also true when it came to its recommended indefinite deferral.

As previously mentioned, Spring Hill city staff had recommended the indefinite deferral at the start of the meeting. However, Rosiak said his team was hoping more for only one month.

Spring Hill City Hall is located at 199 Town Center Parkway. The building houses local government offices, including the local police department and holds government meetings.

Sanders addressed the issue by saying that, while staff is recommending an indefinite deferral, a three-month minimum would be a fare compromise.

"We can work internally, and to Mr. Duda's point, work with Thompson's Station and then ultimately determine what path, or paths, exist to move forward," Sanders said.

Spring Hill City Attorney Patrick Carter said he believed three months would be "appropriate" to coordinate what needs to be done among the two municipalities.

Rosiak agreed.

"We are interested in continuing the conversation, and having some deadlines to encourage that seems logical," Rosiak said.

