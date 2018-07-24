220-Pound Stone Drops From Western Wall, Narrowly Missing Worshipper

An elderly woman narrowly escaped tragedy at Jerusalem’s Western Wall on Monday when a 220-pound stone fell just steps away from where she was praying.

Security footage of the rare incident shows the stone dislodging from the ancient holy wall and falling about 23 feet, Reuters reports, leaving a hole in the raised wooden platform below.

Daniella Goldberg, a 79-year-old resident of the city, can be seen in the video grasping the platform’s railing in shock as she turns from praying at the wall to survey the damage.

“I didn’t hear or feel anything until it landed right next to my feet,” Goldberg told Reuters.

Jerusalem’s mayor, Nir Barkat, is calling the woman’s dangerously close-call a “miracle.”

“A great miracle occurred when a stone ... fell near the worshipper and did not hurt her,” Barkat said in a statement.

A stone that fell off the Western Wall in Jerusalem can be seen near the wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday.

The Israel Antiquities Authority is conducting an investigation of the section, which could keep it closed for two weeks, according to the Jerusalem Post. If other stones are found to be in danger of falling, the section could be closed longer as each stone is secured.

IAA Chairman Yisrael Hasson said the stone’s fall could have been caused by humidity or by erosion caused by plants growing in the wall’s crevices.

″We are talking about a 2,000-year-old structure that is under the process of natural erosion, together with nature’s harms,” Hasson told Reuters. “We don’t know exactly why this thing happened.”

A man looks at the stone that fell from the Western Wall on Monday. (Nir Elias / Reuters)

The Western Wall, also known as the Wailing Wall, is an important place of pilgrimage and prayer in the Jewish tradition. It is believed to be the only remaining part of the Second Temple of Jerusalem, which was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

The Western Wall is part of a larger complex that is also important to the world’s Muslims. The Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque are located above the Western Wall.

The incident happened in an area of the wall known as Ezrat Yisrael, which lies south of the main prayer plaza. The platform is reserved for progressive Jewish visitors who want to participate in mixed-gender prayer.

Israel’s Orthodox religious establishment restricts men and women from praying together in the main section of the wall. Women are allowed in a gender-segregated section but are prohibited from wearing traditional Jewish prayer shawls or reading aloud from the Torah.