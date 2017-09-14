If These 22 Tweets Sound Familiar, You're Probably Married

Like many things in life, marriage is all about perspective.

The little annoyances and quirks that come with sharing your life with another person can either be a total drag or a real hoot, depending on how you look at them. Below, 22 relatable tweets that remind us married life can be pretty hilarious.

1

wife: Do that thing I like

me *uses a coaster* — Josh (@iwearaonesie) August 30, 2017

2

Relationship status: Married so long that my wife thinks I’m smelling up the bathroom on purpose — Boyd's Backyard (@TheBoydP) September 8, 2017

3

It's not cheating. Or money issues. Leaving drawers and cabinets open is the true test of a marriage. — J (@junejuly12) September 5, 2017

4

They say all good things must come to an end...



After 7 wonderful years of marriage...



I walked in on my wife...



Watching Twilight.. — Will Rodgers (@WilliamRodgers) September 6, 2017

5

It’s less awkward picking up my wife’s period supplies than giving her coffee order at Starbucks. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) September 4, 2017

6

Tell me how tired you are so I can upstage you and tell you how much more tired I am.



-marriage — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) September 2, 2017

7

Wife: Sometimes women like bad boys.



Me: Well I just replaced real garlic in this recipe with powdered garlic.



Wife: *fans herself* — Brian Russell (@TheUnderfold) July 27, 2017

8

[Married Pillow Talk]



Husband: Tell me what you want..

Me: I want you to take our kid to soccer practice tomorrow. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 14, 2017

9

I cannot hate on cargo shorts. My husband is a walking diaper bag in those things. I'm getting him the matching vest to hold water bottles. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) June 18, 2017

10

I tell my husband that I love him but I'm also territorial about the good cheese in the fridge because balance is healthy in marriage. — Tired Working Mom (@WorkingMom86) September 3, 2017

11

[Target]



Me: We're just picking up a few things, right?



Wife: *evil cackle* — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 10, 2017

12

If you marry someone a few years older, one thing they love is when any classic rock song comes on and you ask "Is this Led Zeppelin?" — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) September 30, 2015

13

My wife and I both separately went to the grocery store hungry, and now we have 25 lbs of snacks — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) September 11, 2017

14

ME: my husband wears a pair of jorts the week I'm ovulating



DOCTOR: no i meant are you on any form of hormonal birth control



ME: ah. no. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) August 25, 2017

15

Me [sits down to stack of pancakes and bacon]

Wife: What happened to eating healthier?

Me: Ugh. Fine. [puts single blueberry on pancake] — Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) September 11, 2017

16

I am never more attracted to my husband than when he's looking for a coupon before we go inside a restaurant. — Cathryn (@AngryRaccoon2) September 7, 2017

17

Here, let me do that



-me when my wife is almost done with some chore — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 31, 2017

18

It's my wife Carmens Birthday today please join me in wishing that I don't do anything to piss her off today. — Scott B. (@ScottwB46) September 10, 2017

19

(sends raven to my husband)

"Dude, seriously, what do want for dinner?" — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) August 31, 2017

20

To ensure the safety of others and prevent the demise of your marriage, never start a home improvement project with your spouse. — Wἶղε Cհმɾოεɾ (@Wine_Charmer) September 2, 2017

21

If you use karate instead of a knife your wife won't ask you to cut the vegetables anymore — Josh (@iwearaonesie) September 7, 2017

22

Wife: *laughing uncontrollably* So THIS is your midlife crisis??



Me: *struggles to get out of a Mazda Miata* — Son of Dad (@Steven37366100) September 11, 2017