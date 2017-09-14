If These 22 Tweets Sound Familiar, You're Probably Married

Like many things in life, marriage is all about perspective.
The little annoyances and quirks that come with sharing your life with another person can either be a total drag or a real hoot, depending on how you look at them. Below, 22 relatable tweets that remind us married life can be pretty hilarious.
1
wife: Do that thing I like— Josh (@iwearaonesie) August 30, 2017
me *uses a coaster*
2
Relationship status: Married so long that my wife thinks I’m smelling up the bathroom on purpose— Boyd's Backyard (@TheBoydP) September 8, 2017
3
It's not cheating. Or money issues. Leaving drawers and cabinets open is the true test of a marriage.— J (@junejuly12) September 5, 2017
4
They say all good things must come to an end...— Will Rodgers (@WilliamRodgers) September 6, 2017
After 7 wonderful years of marriage...
I walked in on my wife...
Watching Twilight..
5
It’s less awkward picking up my wife’s period supplies than giving her coffee order at Starbucks.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) September 4, 2017
6
Tell me how tired you are so I can upstage you and tell you how much more tired I am.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) September 2, 2017
-marriage
7
Wife: Sometimes women like bad boys.— Brian Russell (@TheUnderfold) July 27, 2017
Me: Well I just replaced real garlic in this recipe with powdered garlic.
Wife: *fans herself*
8
[Married Pillow Talk]— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 14, 2017
Husband: Tell me what you want..
Me: I want you to take our kid to soccer practice tomorrow.
9
I cannot hate on cargo shorts. My husband is a walking diaper bag in those things. I'm getting him the matching vest to hold water bottles.— Mary (@AnniemuMary) June 18, 2017
10
I tell my husband that I love him but I'm also territorial about the good cheese in the fridge because balance is healthy in marriage.— Tired Working Mom (@WorkingMom86) September 3, 2017
11
[Target]— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 10, 2017
Me: We're just picking up a few things, right?
Wife: *evil cackle*
12
If you marry someone a few years older, one thing they love is when any classic rock song comes on and you ask "Is this Led Zeppelin?"— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) September 30, 2015
13
My wife and I both separately went to the grocery store hungry, and now we have 25 lbs of snacks— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) September 11, 2017
14
ME: my husband wears a pair of jorts the week I'm ovulating— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) August 25, 2017
DOCTOR: no i meant are you on any form of hormonal birth control
ME: ah. no.
15
Me [sits down to stack of pancakes and bacon]— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) September 11, 2017
Wife: What happened to eating healthier?
Me: Ugh. Fine. [puts single blueberry on pancake]
16
I am never more attracted to my husband than when he's looking for a coupon before we go inside a restaurant.— Cathryn (@AngryRaccoon2) September 7, 2017
17
Here, let me do that— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 31, 2017
-me when my wife is almost done with some chore
18
It's my wife Carmens Birthday today please join me in wishing that I don't do anything to piss her off today.— Scott B. (@ScottwB46) September 10, 2017
19
(sends raven to my husband)— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) August 31, 2017
"Dude, seriously, what do want for dinner?"
20
To ensure the safety of others and prevent the demise of your marriage, never start a home improvement project with your spouse.— Wἶղε Cհმɾოεɾ (@Wine_Charmer) September 2, 2017
21
If you use karate instead of a knife your wife won't ask you to cut the vegetables anymore— Josh (@iwearaonesie) September 7, 2017
22
Wife: *laughing uncontrollably* So THIS is your midlife crisis??— Son of Dad (@Steven37366100) September 11, 2017
Me: *struggles to get out of a Mazda Miata*
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
