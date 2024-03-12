22 St. Patrick’s Day restaurant and bar deals in Tampa Bay

St. Patrick’s Day was originally called the Feast of St. Patrick. Here are 22 ways you can eat and drink in honor of the original 17th century Christian holiday.

Kona Grill: Test your luck with $3 green beer, sake and seltzers. Wrap your hands around corned beef sliders (two for $6) or corned beef sliders with fries (three for $19). Available March 11-17. 4134 W. Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-877-5938.

Tiff’s Treats: Get a Good Luck package with 12 cookies wrapped in “good luck” packaging with a balloon ($32). Available 9 a.m.-10 p.m. through March 17. 2121 N. Massachusetts Ave., Tampa. 813-934-7900.

Billy’s Stone Crab, Seafood and Lobster Restaurant: Chef Mike will be cooking up corned beef with red potatoes, baby carrots and cabbage ($19.99). McMedley margaritas also available ($3.99). 1 Collany Road, Tierra Verde. 727-866-2115.

Miller’s Ale House: Now through March 17, Miller’s is celebrating with Irish Egg Rolls ($11.99) and the Ale House Reuben ($15.99). For a location near you, go to millersalehouse.com.

Hard Rock Cafe: Visitors to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s classic American fare restaurant can enjoy Irish food favorites like pub cheese crudite ($15.99) and an Irish burger ($18.99), as well as Irish drinks including Guinness Stout ($9), Irish coffee ($14) and Irish Apple Crush ($15). Available March 15-17. 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7757.

American Legion Post 14: Post 14 serves up a St Patrick’s Day dinner including corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, and Irish soda bread ($8). Starting at 4 p.m. March 17 only. 1520 Fourth St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-894-7320.

Fenway Hotel: At Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar and HEW Parlor Bar, executive chef Clayton serves up his renowned corned beef and hash ($22) with green beer ($8). Available 11 a.m.-midnight. March 17 only. Sunday brunch will also be available at HEW Parlor and Chophouse. Brunch items are individually priced and available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17. 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. 844-569-9879.

VFW Riverview Post 8108: The VFW is serving corned beef and cabbage with carrots, potatoes and bread. Available 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 16. 7504 Riverview Drive, Riverview. 813-671-9845.

Elevage SOHO Kitchen and Bar: The St. Patrick’s Day menu at the Epicurean Hotel’s restaurant includes green beer ($5), Irish coffee ($10), corned beef and duck hash with a poached duck egg ($25), deviled green eggs and ham ($14) and Irish bacon Benedict ($18). Food items available 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and drinks available 7 a.m.-10 p.m. March 17. 1207 S. Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-999-8726.

Sonny’s BBQ: In a nod to St. Patrick’s Day, Sonny’s has added a smoked brisket Philly ($13.99) to its Big Deal Lineup. It comes with barbecue chips and a drink. For a location near you, go to sonnysbbq.com.

Melting Pot Social: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet that includes corned beef and cabbage and bottomless green mimosas ($40). 105 W. Tyler St., Tampa. 813-683-5707.

Bon Appetit Restaurant: Enjoy a corned beef, cabbage, onions and potatoes dinner with choice of soup or salad for $26. Available March 17 only. 148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin. 727-733-2151.

Guilty Sea Sports Pub: Get a toasted corned beef sandwich with french fries for $18. 301 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 727-361-2220.

JD’s Restaurant and Lounge: You’ll find traditional corned beef and cabbage with potatoes for $22. 125 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 727-595-1320.

Seabreeze Island Grill: Get a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with potatoes for $22. 17855 Gulf Blvd., Redington Shores. 727-498-8688.

Yard House: Beer lovers will be in heaven as they toast with draft pours of Guinness blended with House Honey Blonde Ale, House IPA or House Golden Pilsner. Green beer also available. 450 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-371-5495.

Crabby Bill’s St. Pete Beach: Get a slow-roasted corned beef and cabbage dinner with red potatoes for $22. 5100 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-360-8858.

Cabanas Coastal and Beachside Grill: Get a traditional corned beef dinner with sauteed cabbage and onions, potatoes and horseradish sauce for $22. 655 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater. 727-451-1134.

Veranda Bar: The bar on the Vinoy’s iconic front porch serves up a special “Pot of Gold” cocktail that’s literally made of gold. It’s composed of Irish whiskey, Islay scotch, ginger honey syrup, lemon juice and dashes of Fee Foam and garnished with edible gold flakes ($27). 501 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-894-1000.

Paul’s Landing: The Vinoy’s international restaurant serves up an Irish corned beef and cabbage meal ($23) with an Irish Buck cocktail ($18) made with Irish whiskey, ginger ale and lime juice. March 17 only. 502 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-824-8007.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Now through April 8, Duffy’s is offering “Taste of Ireland” selections including loaded potato soup (starting at $7.99), Irish potato skins (starting at $10.99), a Reuben burger (starting at $16.49) and shamrock pie (starting at $7.99). Drink specials for March 16-17 include $4 green Miller Lite pints, $6 Jameson shots and $7 Guinness pints. Corned beef and cabbage ($15.99) will be served March 17 only. 1580 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-875-7340.

Allelo: The culinary team has added a brunch dish honoring St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a corned beef Benedict with whole grain mustard hollandaise. A green tea spritz is the specialty cocktail of the day. Available March 17 only. 300 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. 727-851-9582.