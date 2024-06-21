22-year-old woman arrested after shooting killed one woman and wounded two others

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a June 20 shooting on Parry Street that injured two women and killed a third.

Rya Barnes, 22, was identified as a suspect and arrested Thursday afternoon, a SBPD press release said Friday morning.

The shooting killed 28-year-old Jasmine Swanson, who police found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the scene in the 500 block of Parry Street at around 12:25 a.m. June 20.

As police were investigating, they were told two additional women arrived at the hospital, also with apparent gunshot wounds, from the same scene. Police have not released the names or provided an updated condition on the hospitalized victims.

Barnes was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail, where she awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Shooting suspect arrested after one woman died and two injured