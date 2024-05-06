22-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for OWI after deputy clocks radar at 121MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly driving 121 miles per hour while intoxicated.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, May 2, shortly before 11:15 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle northbound on Highway 151 at a high rate of speed.

The radar indicated a speed of 121 miles per hour, and the deputy initiated a traffic stop due to the dangerous excessive speed.

Upon contact with the driver, later identified as Bailey A. Lloyd, 22, from Janesville, the deputy observed multiple signs of intoxication. Lloyd was placed through standardized field sobriety testing and was arrested.

Lloyd was booked into the Columbia County Jail for operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor bail jumping.

“With warmer weather, there will be more vehicular traffic as well as pedestrians,” said officials at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “Driving at these speeds while sober is extremely dangerous, let alone intoxicated.”

On average, more than 18,000 speed-related crashes occur every year in Wisconsin. Excessive speed is the most common cause of traffic crashes.

No additional details were provided.

