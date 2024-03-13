22-year-old remains in hospital after hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS – A hit-and-run in the Grove neighborhood sent a 22-year-old woman to the hospital last month.

Ellie Bentley’s family said she is out of the ICU, two weeks after a driver in The Gove hit her and dragged her two blocks.

A group of employees from the Platypus bar found Bentley in the middle of the street.

“First, it was just the yell. Then that’s when we realized she was conscious, cause she wasn’t moving at first. Then, very soon after, she said, ‘Help me,'” said Marky Lara, employee.

Lara and four other employees found Bentley early Sunday morning on Feb. 25.

“Because we heard the gunshots, I knew initially to just grab the bag of clean towels that we have behind the bar just in case there was bleeding,” Lara said.

Everyone ran to safety, not knowing Bentley did the same as she crouched between two cars to shield herself from stray bullets.

Latest on search for missing Mizzou student

“As she made the maneuver to get in between the two cars, she made eye contact with the person that was the driver and kind of had a moment like, ‘Hey, we’re going to ride this out together,'” said Ben Tobin, Ellie’s attorney.

The next moment changed Bentley’s life forever.

“The driver then floored it, took off, hit her, ran her over, and drug her for multiple blocks underneath the car,” Tobin explained.

A hard turn freed Bentley—that’s when Lara found her in the street.

“I saw her and saw her condition and just immediately went into, ‘This person needs help, I gotta to help this person,'” Lara said.

Bentley’s right arm was completely mangled, she had multiple broken bones in her right leg, and now she has rods in her legs. She has already had five reconstruction surgeries.

Lara said she’s grateful Bentley is alive.

“Everybody here on this team wants nothing but to comfort Ellie,” Lara said.

Police said the driver is facing multiple charges. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bentley with medical bills.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.