22-year-old man wanted in fatal Graniteville shooting

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in relation to the death of a 23-year-old Aiken man.

Christion Alexander Reeves, 22, of Aiken, is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

In a news release sent Tuesday, sheriff's officials said Reeves should be considered armed.

Fatal Graniteville shooting

On June 8, deputies responded to Wellstar MCG because they were told a man was brought to the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.

Richard Carroll Jr., 23, was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound, according to previous reporting.

Investigators later determined the shooting happened at a house on the 8100 block of Red Rock Way in Graniteville, South Carolina.

Anyone with information about Reeves' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send information at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

Victim's extensive criminal history

Carroll Jr. had an extensive criminal history, going back to when he was just 18 years old.

Carroll was wanted in connection to an Oct. 30, 2019 shooting in Beech Island and was arrested in January 2020 during a traffic stop, according to previous reporting.

He was charged with criminal conspiracy, two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of marijuana, The Chronicle reported.

