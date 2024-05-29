22-year-old man killed in shooting that left another victim hospitalized, SC police say

One South Carolina man was killed and another was injured Tuesday night in a shooting, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said 22-year-old Columbia resident Mekhi Courtney is the victim who died, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Forest Acres police were notified at about 8 p.m. Tuesday by the Columbia Police Department that two men who had been shot were taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Columbia police said the victims had been shot in the parking lot of The Landings apartment complex — which is in the jurisdiction of the Forest Acres Police Department.

Courtney died in the hospital, according to the release. The other victim, a Lexington resident, is still in the hospital recovering, Forest Acres police said. Further information on the Lexington man’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers with both Forest Acres and Columbia police responded to The Landings and found evidence of a shooting in a parking lot, according to the release. The complex is at 3431 Covenant Road in the Forest Acres area of Columbia.

Neighbors told officers they heard a disturbance shortly after 7 p.m., but the Forest Acres police said that they did not receive any 911 calls about the incident from neighbors, witnesses or the two victims.

Neither of the men lived at the complex or in Forest Acres, according to the release. Information about what the victims were doing at the apartment complex was not available.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a possible motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported, but police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is not the first time there has been a deadly shooting at the apartment complex.

In January 2023, a woman shot and killed an unknown man who entered her apartment, Forest Acres police said.

The Landings at Forest Acres is the same apartment complex where a Columbia man was shot and killed and found behind the wheel of a car in February 2022, according to police. That was the first homicide in Forest Acres since the shooting death of Officer Greg Alia on September 30, 2015, police said at that time.