22-year-old man killed in crash south of Millsboro on Saturday morning

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash south of Millsboro on Saturday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

The sedan was traveling south on Parker Road near Fireman's Road around 7 a.m. Saturday when it ran off the road on a curve and overturned multiple times, police said. An investigation indicated the car was moving at a "high rate of speed" and the "unrestrained" driver was ejected from the car, police said.

A 22-year-old man from Frankford was killed. His name is being withheld pending family notification. The road was closed for approximately three hours.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Millsboro-area single-vehicle crash kills Frankford man