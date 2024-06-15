22-year-old inmate found dead in his cell at Stillwater prison Saturday morning

Prison officials said a 22-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in Bayport on Saturday and pronounced dead several minutes later after life-saving efforts were attempted.

The man was found at 3:30 a.m. Saturday and pronounced dead at 3:53 a.m., according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of the inmate’s death, the release said. In addition, corrections department’s Office of Special Investigations is looking into the death. Foul play is not suspected, officials said.

“Although it is too early to know, investigators are looking into the possibility that the man’s death was related to the use of synthetic drugs based on indicators found in the man’s cell,” the release said, noting that prisons across the country are “experiencing challenges related to the introduction of synthetic controlled substances” that are “frequently infused into paper that enters facilities through the mail.”

To stem the flow of these substances, the Stillwater prison is now photocopying all incoming mail except legal mail that falls under attorney-client privilege.

“On behalf of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, I want to extend condolences to the young man’s family,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell. “If this death is determined to be drug-related, we will make every effort to determine who introduced and provided the substance for the purpose of pursuing prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

The inmate’s name has not been released pending notification of his family. His living unit will remain on lockup status until further notice, jail officials said.

