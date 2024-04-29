22-year-old man fatally shot as Stockton police investigate 19th homicide in 2024

A young man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Stockton, and detectives are now working to piece together what happened in the moments leading up to his death.

At about 1:34 a.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of North Pershing Avenue after a 911 caller reported that a person may have been shot. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Lawrence Nevel, a Stockton resident.

Sunday's fatal shooting came just four days after Hector Luna, 35, of Stockton, was shot and found dead inside a vehicle.

The police department released no information about possible motives or suspects in the shootings that killed Luna and Nevel.

The men's deaths marked the 18th and 19th homicides reported to the Stockton Police Department in 2024, according to police data.

Anyone with information about either case is urged to call police at (209) 937-8377 or submit an anonymous tip at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 22-year-old man fatally shot in Stockton's 19th homicide in 2024