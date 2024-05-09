22-year-old man arrested in connection with Tuesday shooting near Battle Creek Central

BATTLE CREEK — A 22-year-old Battle Creek man has been arrested on numerous weapons offenses, assault with intent to murder and two warrants related to Tuesday's shooting from one vehicle to another near Battle Creek Central High School.

Police received reports at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday of shots heard in downtown Battle Creek. Initial investigation revealed that someone in a SUV fired multiple gunshots at a second vehicle. A 55-year-old man drove the second vehicle, and his 20-year-old son was a passenger, police said.

The shooter’s vehicle drove behind the target vehicle on West Van Buren Street at the time of the shooting, police said. One of the shots struck the target vehicle; no injuries were reported.

All schools in the area were placed on lockdown for about 40 minutes while police investigated.

The Battle Creek Police Department's Gang Suppression Unit developed information about the suspect as they continued to investigate the shooting on Thursday, police said.

Police believed the suspect was in the area of North Avenue and Garfield Avenue, were able to identify him as the passenger in a vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Avenue Thursday. During the stop, the suspect ran from the vehicle, and police were ultimately able to take him into custody.

The suspect is currently lodged in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone who was in the area when Tuesday's shooting happened and may have information that would help police is encouraged to contact the police non-emergency line at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Suspect arrested in connection with Tuesday shooting near Battle Creek Central