22-year-old man arrested in August shooting that killed 13-year-old Broward girl

Seven months after the shooting death of a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, a man has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2023, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found Samyiah James, 13, in the 7400 block of Southwest 12th Court.

Christopher Ryan Marc, 22, of Pompano Beach, was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Main Jail. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about the investigation leading to his arrest and court records were not available Thursday.

James, of North Lauderdale, had an apparent verbal argument with people who were inside a car where Marc was riding on the night of the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The argument happened outside of a home on Southwest 12th Court in North Lauderdale.

Marc allegedly shot James while he was in the car, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and the car then fled. Additional information was not released.

