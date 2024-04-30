22-year-old Lafayette man shot in the leg on his birthday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tyshaun James got shot in the leg early Tuesday as he and others celebrated his 22nd birthday inside an apartment in the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive, according to Lafayette police.

The call of a shot fired inside a Georgetown Apartment came in to dispatchers about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said. A short time later, James showed up at Franciscan Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Police noted that James' wound might be an accidental discharge and self inflicted, but the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, police said.

