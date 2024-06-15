22-year-old dead, another man injured after Saturday I-5 rollover crash near JBLM

A 22-year-old is dead and another 22-year-old is injured after an early morning car rollover Saturday near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Both men were associated with JBLM, WSP trooper Shannon McKenzie told The News Tribune around 10 a.m. Saturday. The name of the deceased has not been released because JBLM is waiting to confirm next of kin, McKenzie said.

According to WSP the 22-year-olds were driving southbound on I-5 near Gravelly Lake when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, striking a tree and rolling over back onto the roadway on its roof. A call about the collision came in around 2:52 a.m., according to the report.

The driver was found deceased on scene and was not wearing his seatbelt. The passenger, Jeremiah E. Taylor Smith, was wearing a seatbelt and was transferred to Madigan Hospital with injuries, the WSP report said. McKenzie could not confirm the degree of Taylor Smith’s injuries Saturday morning.

Impairment with drugs or alcohol is suspected in the case, but that is pending, McKenzie said. Neither party’s city of origin has been released.

The car driven was a 2009 Black Chevy Malibu Sedan 4D, according to the report.