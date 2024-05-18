22-year-old CT man killed in crash; Police investigating street racing

A 22-year-old New Britain man was killed after a crash in New Haven early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Foxon Boulevard and Middletown Avenue around 3:29 a.m. for the report of a two-vehicle crash. On arrival, officers located a black BMW that had hit the passenger side of a tractor trailer, police said. A resulting fire engulfed both vehicles resulting in significant damage.

The operator of the black BMW, a 22-year-old from New Britain, was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity is being withheld.

The operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash; he was able to exit the vehicle after the collision and is cooperating with investigators. The New Haven Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the fire. The Connecticut Department of Emergency and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene to assist.

“We are investigating whether there is any connection to this crash with reports of illegal street racing,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “If we establish a link between the two, we will be looking to make arrests of any involved individuals.”

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded on scene and the crash remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

