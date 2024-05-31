22 cars vandalized with spray paint, tires slashed in Big Bear's Sugarloaf community

Deputies are seeking a vandal or vandals who damaged nearly two dozen cars with spray paint and slashed their tires in Big Bear's Sugarloaf community this week, authorities said.

The vandalism was first discovered Monday morning in the 400 block of Spruce Lane, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials. The crimes were believed to have been committed between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"Deputies observed approximately 22 vehicles parked on Spruce Lane that had been vandalized," the sheriff's department said in a written statement. "The damages consisted of pink and black spray paint and multiple punctured tires."

Officials said the graffiti largely consisted of combinations of the letters "Z," "T," "W" and "J."

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100. Anonymous information may also be submitted to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 22 cars vandalized with spray paint in Big Bear's Sugarloaf community