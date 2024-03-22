22 arrested, 400 suspected fentanyl pills seized in drug interdiction mission along Jordan River Trail

SALY LAKE CITY (ABC4) — 22 people were arrested and more than 400 suspected fentanyl pills were seized after a multi-jurisdiction drug interdiction mission along the Jordan River Trail on Tuesday.

The 22 arrestees were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on drug-related charges, warrants, and probation violations, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

SLCPD, who conducted the operation with several other agencies, said the objective of the operation was to identify, locate, and arrest drug dealers, traffickers, and buyers along the trail. In addition to the suspected fentanyl, officers reportedly seized weapons, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Courtesy Salt Lake City Police Department

The increased enforcement along the Jordan River Trail reportedly began in October 2023 with SLCPD’s Pioneer Patrol Division. They conducted daily patrols along the trail and in nearby communities, attempting to prevent and disrupt criminal activity, SLCPD said.

The police department worked with city, regional, and state agencies to address the concerns along the trail, meeting weekly to strategize. Those weekly meetings continue, SLCPD said, and future law enforcement operations are expected.

