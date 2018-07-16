    21 Sweet Photos From Royal Christenings Through The Years

    Caroline Bologna
    Princess Diana with Prince Harry on his christening day. 

    Royal baby cuteness alert!

    On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared several precious photos from Prince Louis’ christening day on July 9. In honor of the occasion, we looked back at other British royals’ christenings through the years. While much has changed, that long white baby gown tradition has certainly remained the same. 

    Here are 21 photos from royal family christenings over time. Keep scrolling for some lovely throwback pics featuring baby Prince Harry, Princess Diana as a new mom, the Queen as an infant and more. 

    1

    (PA/Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis on the grounds of Clarence House in St James's Palace following his christening on July 9, 2018.

    2

    (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press)

    Official photograph taken after the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House.

    3

    (Mario Testino)

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the day of her christening, July 5, 2015.

    4

    (Mario Testino)

    Official group portrait following Princess Charlotte's christening. 

    5

    (Jason Bell/Camera Press)

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after Prince George's christening on Oct. 23, 2013.

    6

    (Jason Bell/Camera Press)

    Official group portrait taken after Prince George's christening. 

    7

    (Tim Graham via Getty Images)

    The Royal Family at Sandringham Church for Princess Eugenie's christening on Dec. 23, 1990.

    8

    (Tim Graham via Getty Images)

    The Duchess of York and Prince Andrew at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace for Princess Beatrice's christening on Dec. 20, 1988.

    9

    (PA Images via Getty Images)

    Princess Diana holds Prince Harry on the day of his christening on Dec. 21, 1984.

    10

    (PA Images via Getty Images)

    Prince William steals the spotlight following Prince Harry's christening. 

    11

    (Tim Graham via Getty Images)

    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother with Prince William on the occasion of his christening on Aug. 4, 1982.

    12

    (Anwar Hussein via Getty Images)

    Princess Diana and Prince Charles with baby Prince William on the day of his christening at Buckingham Palace.

    13

    (Ron Bell - PA Images via Getty Images)

    The christening of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, on Dec. 22, 1977.

    14

    (Bettmann via Getty Images)

    Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, with their baby daughter, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, on the day of her christening in 1964.

    15

    (Topical Press Agency via Getty Images)

    Then-Princess Elizabeth holding Princess Anne alongside the Duke of Edinburgh on her christening day at Buckingham Palace in October 1950.

    16

    (Topical Press Agency via Getty Images)

    Four generations of British royals gather around Princess Anne on her christening day in 1950.

    17

    (Keystone-France via Getty Images)

    Then-Princess Elizabeth with Prince Charles following his christening on Dec. 15, 1948.

    18

    (PA Images via Getty Images)

    Prince Charles' christening day.

    19

    (George Rinhart via Getty Images)

    The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, after her christening in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace in May 1926.

    20

    (Bettmann via Getty Images)

    The Royal Family at Buckingham Palace for the christening of Princess Elizabeth.

    21

    (W. and D. Downey via Getty Images)

    Queen Victoria holding the future King Edward VIII on the day of his christening in 1894. His father (later George V) and grandfather (later Edward VII) stand behind them.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.