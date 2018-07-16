21 Sweet Photos From Royal Christenings Through The Years

Princess Diana with Prince Harry on his christening day.

Royal baby cuteness alert!

On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared several precious photos from Prince Louis’ christening day on July 9. In honor of the occasion, we looked back at other British royals’ christenings through the years. While much has changed, that long white baby gown tradition has certainly remained the same.

Here are 21 photos from royal family christenings over time. Keep scrolling for some lovely throwback pics featuring baby Prince Harry, Princess Diana as a new mom, the Queen as an infant and more.

1

(PA/Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images) More

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis on the grounds of Clarence House in St James's Palace following his christening on July 9, 2018.



2

(Matt Holyoak/Camera Press) More

Official photograph taken after the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House.



3

(Mario Testino) More

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the day of her christening, July 5, 2015.



4

(Mario Testino) More