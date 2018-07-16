21 Sweet Photos From Royal Christenings Through The Years

Royal baby cuteness alert!
On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared several precious photos from Prince Louis’ christening day on July 9. In honor of the occasion, we looked back at other British royals’ christenings through the years. While much has changed, that long white baby gown tradition has certainly remained the same.
Here are 21 photos from royal family christenings over time. Keep scrolling for some lovely throwback pics featuring baby Prince Harry, Princess Diana as a new mom, the Queen as an infant and more.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis on the grounds of Clarence House in St James's Palace following his christening on July 9, 2018.
Official photograph taken after the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the day of her christening, July 5, 2015.
Official group portrait following Princess Charlotte's christening.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after Prince George's christening on Oct. 23, 2013.
Official group portrait taken after Prince George's christening.
The Royal Family at Sandringham Church for Princess Eugenie's christening on Dec. 23, 1990.
The Duchess of York and Prince Andrew at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace for Princess Beatrice's christening on Dec. 20, 1988.
Princess Diana holds Prince Harry on the day of his christening on Dec. 21, 1984.
Prince William steals the spotlight following Prince Harry's christening.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother with Prince William on the occasion of his christening on Aug. 4, 1982.
Princess Diana and Prince Charles with baby Prince William on the day of his christening at Buckingham Palace.
The christening of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, on Dec. 22, 1977.
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, with their baby daughter, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, on the day of her christening in 1964.
Then-Princess Elizabeth holding Princess Anne alongside the Duke of Edinburgh on her christening day at Buckingham Palace in October 1950.
Four generations of British royals gather around Princess Anne on her christening day in 1950.
Then-Princess Elizabeth with Prince Charles following his christening on Dec. 15, 1948.
Prince Charles' christening day.
The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, after her christening in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace in May 1926.
The Royal Family at Buckingham Palace for the christening of Princess Elizabeth.
Queen Victoria holding the future King Edward VIII on the day of his christening in 1894. His father (later George V) and grandfather (later Edward VII) stand behind them.
