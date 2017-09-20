    21 Slow Cooker Recipes That'll Inspire You To Pull Out The Crock Pot

    Julie R. Thomson

    People who own a slow cooker know that this kitchen appliance is truly great. No other appliance can cook you dinner while you’re at work, and reward you with the sweet smell of a delicious meal when you walk through the door.

    And that’s not all. This appliance is also a master at breakfast recipes, it can whip up dessert and keep fall cocktails warm. Plus, if you pick the right one it’ll look good on your counter, too.

    To keep things exciting this season, we found a host of new recipes to make in your slow cooker, 21 of them to be exact. Get (slow) cooking!

    1 Slow Cooker Lentil Chili With Black Beans, Pumpkin And Kale

    (Feed Me Phoebe)

    2 Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup

    (Half Baked Harvest)

    3 Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef Tacos With Pickled Onions And Pineapple Pico

    (How Sweet It Is)

    4 PBR Braised Pork Ribs With Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

    (Dinner Was Delicious)

    5 Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Kheema With Peas

    (Feed Me Phoebe)

    6 Healthy Crockpot Refried Beans

    (Lovely Little Kitchen)

    7 Crockpot Moroccan Lentil And Chickpea Soup

    (Half Baked Harvest)

    8 Slow Cooker Rosemary Potato Soup With Ham

    (Mountain Mama Cooks)

    9 Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

    (Bev Cooks)

    10 Balsamic And Parmesan Slow Cooker Meatloaf

    (The Wicked Noodle)

    11 Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

    (How Sweet It Is)

    12 Slow Cooker Brisket

    (Feed Me Phoebe)

    13 The Best Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken

    (Half Baked Harvest)

    14 Slow Cooker Hatch Pepper Chili

    (The View From Great Island)

    15 Slow Cooker Sweet Pork Tacos

    (Mountain Mama Cooks)

    16 Crockpot Thai Broccoli Rabe Chicken Curry

    (Half Baked Harvest)

    17 Slow Cooker Roast Beef Melts

    (Bev Cooks)

    18 Slow Cooker Lasagna With Ricotta Cheese

    (The Wicked Noodle)

    19 Slow Cooker Pot Roast

    (Lovely Little Kitchen)

    20 Easy Slow Cooker Pho

    (The View From Great Island)

    21 Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon

    (The View From Great Island)

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.