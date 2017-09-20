21 Slow Cooker Recipes That'll Inspire You To Pull Out The Crock Pot

People who own a slow cooker know that this kitchen appliance is truly great. No other appliance can cook you dinner while you’re at work, and reward you with the sweet smell of a delicious meal when you walk through the door.
And that’s not all. This appliance is also a master at breakfast recipes, it can whip up dessert and keep fall cocktails warm. Plus, if you pick the right one it’ll look good on your counter, too.
To keep things exciting this season, we found a host of new recipes to make in your slow cooker, 21 of them to be exact. Get (slow) cooking!
1 Slow Cooker Lentil Chili With Black Beans, Pumpkin And Kale
Get the Slow Cooker Lentil Chili with Black Beans, Pumpkin and Kale recipe from Feed Me Phoebe
2 Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Get the Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe from Half Baked Harvest
3 Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef Tacos With Pickled Onions And Pineapple Pico
Get the Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef Tacos with Pickled Onions and Pineapple Pico recipe from How Sweet It Is
4 PBR Braised Pork Ribs With Cheerwine BBQ Sauce
Get the PBR Braised Pork Ribs With Cheerwine BBQ Sauce recipe from Dinner Was Delicious
5 Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Kheema With Peas
Get the Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Kheema with Peas recipe from Feed Me Phoebe
6 Healthy Crockpot Refried Beans
Get the Healthy Crockpot Refried Beans recipe from Lovely Little Kitchen
7 Crockpot Moroccan Lentil And Chickpea Soup
Get the Crockpot Moroccan Lentil and Chickpea Soup recipe from Half Baked Harvest
8 Slow Cooker Rosemary Potato Soup With Ham
Get the Slow Cooker Rosemary Potato Soup with Ham recipe from Mountain Mama Cooks
9 Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff
Get the Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff recipe from Bev Cooks
10 Balsamic And Parmesan Slow Cooker Meatloaf
Get the Balsamic And Parmesan Slow Cooker Meatloaf recipe from The Wicked Noodle
11 Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Get the Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs recipe from How Sweet It Is
12 Slow Cooker Brisket
Get the Slow Cooker Brisket recipe from Feed Me Phoebe
13 The Best Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken
Get the Best Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken recipe from Half Baked Harvest
14 Slow Cooker Hatch Pepper Chili
Get the Slow Cooker Hatch Pepper Chili recipe from The View From Great Island
15 Slow Cooker Sweet Pork Tacos
Get the Slow Cooker Sweet Pork Tacos recipe from Mountain Mama Cooks
16 Crockpot Thai Broccoli Rabe Chicken Curry
Get the Crockpot Thai Broccoli Rabe Chicken Curry recipe from Half Baked Harvest
17 Slow Cooker Roast Beef Melts
Get the Slow Cooker Roast Beef Melts recipe from Bev Cooks
18 Slow Cooker Lasagna With Ricotta Cheese
Get the Slow Cooker Lasagna with Ricotta Cheese recipe The Wicked Noodle
19 Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Get the Slow Cooker Pot Roast recipe from Lovely Little Kitchen
20 Easy Slow Cooker Pho
Get the Easy Slow Cooker Pho recipe from The View From Great Island
21 Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon
Get the Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon recipe from The View From Great Island
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
658