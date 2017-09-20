21 Slow Cooker Recipes That'll Inspire You To Pull Out The Crock Pot

People who own a slow cooker know that this kitchen appliance is truly great. No other appliance can cook you dinner while you’re at work, and reward you with the sweet smell of a delicious meal when you walk through the door.

And that’s not all. This appliance is also a master at breakfast recipes, it can whip up dessert and keep fall cocktails warm. Plus, if you pick the right one it’ll look good on your counter, too.

To keep things exciting this season, we found a host of new recipes to make in your slow cooker, 21 of them to be exact. Get (slow) cooking!

1 Slow Cooker Lentil Chili With Black Beans, Pumpkin And Kale

View photos (Feed Me Phoebe) More

Get the Slow Cooker Lentil Chili with Black Beans, Pumpkin and Kale recipe from Feed Me Phoebe

2 Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup

View photos (Half Baked Harvest) More

Get the Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe from Half Baked Harvest

3 Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef Tacos With Pickled Onions And Pineapple Pico

View photos (How Sweet It Is) More

Get the Slow Cooker Barbacoa Beef Tacos with Pickled Onions and Pineapple Pico recipe from How Sweet It Is

4 PBR Braised Pork Ribs With Cheerwine BBQ Sauce