After 21 sickened by biotoxin, sweeping shellfish closures issued for Oregon Coast

A sweeping closure of shellfish harvest has been issued for the Oregon Coast after at least 21 people became sick after eating mussels harvested in late May.

The closures include mussels and clams along the length of the coast, with many bays also closed.

A mussel-gathering closure that began on Oregon’s north coast has been extended to south of Coos Bay.

Those sickened were diagnosed with paralytic shellfish poisoning, with symptoms including numbness of the mouth and lips, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and in severe cases, shortness of breath or irregular heartbeat. The sickness is caused by a natural marine biotoxin produced by some species of microscopic algae, officials said.

The incidents took place after mussels were harvested from the north coast and eaten since May 25. The main locations identified were Short Beach near Oceanside in Tillamook County, and Hug Point and near Seaside in Clatsop County. Some of the people sickened have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, officials said.

Following outbreak, officials with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued the following closures.

Mussel harvesting is closed coastwide for elevated levels of PSP.

Razor clamming is closed from Yachats to the California border for elevated levels of both PSP and domoic acid. It remains open from the Washington state border to Yachats.

Recreational and commercial bay clam harvesting is closed from the Washington state border to Cascade Head for elevated levels of PSP. This includes all clam species in the bays. Harvest is open from Cascade Head to the California border.

Crab harvesting remains open along the entire Oregon coast.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has also closed commercial oyster harvesting in Netarts and Tillamook bays.

ODA will continue testing for shellfish toxins at least twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at 503- 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

OHA asking people who harvested, ate any Oregon Coast shellfish to complete survey

State health officials are asking people who recently harvested or ate any shellfish from the Oregon Coast to complete a survey as part of an investigation of illnesses linked to shellfish biotoxins.

OHA is now asking people who harvested or ate Oregon shellfish since May 13 to take a short survey to help investigators identify a possible cause of the outbreak and how many people became sick. Responses are secure and confidential, and will help OHA Public Health Division investigators learn more about the sources and size of this outbreak.

The survey can be found online at bit.ly/4bDOYch

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 16 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: After 21 sickened, sweeping shellfish closures issued for Oregon Coast