21 pounds of weed shows up at wrong house — and two try to get it back, Texas cops say

Two men attempted to get back over 21 pounds of weed that was delivered to the wrong address, Texas officers said.

The duo was then charged with possession of marijuana, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Officers responded to a “suspicious vehicle” on May 1 and identified the two men wearing shirts that matched the logo on the packages of marijuana, which weighed 21.5 pounds.

Before law enforcement was called, the two men attempted to “pay off” the people that reported them, hoping they wouldn’t call officers, Herman said in a May 2 Facebook post.

In Texas, recreational and medicinal marijuana is illegal, though CBD oil is legal.

