21 Pieces Of Wall Art That Will Work In Any Room

Buh-bye, blank space! According to our friends at Pinterest, large posters, works of art and photography prints are taking over our minimalist bedroom walls.

If you’re looking to add some style to your space without too much upheaval, check out our favorite pieces of wall art that will work in just about any room in your home.

1 Eucalyptus prints that will add a pop of green to any room

2 The ABC's in Italian to add some worldliness to your home

3 These neutral world map canvas prints will match any color palette

4 A beautiful metal piece that serves as a reminder of your love

