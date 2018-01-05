21 Pieces Of Wall Art That Will Work In Any Room

Buh-bye, blank space! According to our friends at Pinterest, large posters, works of art and photography prints are taking over our minimalist bedroom walls.
If you’re looking to add some style to your space without too much upheaval, check out our favorite pieces of wall art that will work in just about any room in your home.
1 Eucalyptus prints that will add a pop of green to any room
2 The ABC's in Italian to add some worldliness to your home
3 These neutral world map canvas prints will match any color palette
4 A beautiful metal piece that serves as a reminder of your love
5 Celebrate Monet with this beautiful canvas print of 'The Artist's Garden at Giverny'
6 Add some rhythm to the room with this minimalist music notes piece
7 A wildflower print to add some whimsical edge to any room
8 A literary piece of art to start your own wall library
9 Bring a piece of 'Starry Night' to your home
10 This high gloss agate canvas to add a cool effect to any room
11 Experience the setting of the sun in any room
12 Keep your space trendy with this shibori wall piece
13 Bring some relaxation to your home with this piece of wave art
14 Italy is just a glance away with this gorgeous Tuscany print
15 Add some vibrancy to your home office or play room with this elephant print
16 This deer portrait will add depth to any room
17 A field of flowers to add a pop a color
18 A houndstooth print so your room is instantly style-worthy
19 Liven up your space with this Moroccan tile wall piece
20 Switch up the typical framed art piece with this woven wall hang
21 Calm your entire room with this beautiful ocean print
