21-year-old working on pipe dies when trench collapses, burying him, officials say

A 21-year-old Indiana man died after a work accident left him buried in a trench, officials told news outlets.

Shawn Young was working in an 8-foot trench installing a water pipe in Noblesville on May 13, WXIN reported. While doing so, “the sides of the trench collapsed,” the outlet reported.

The collapse buried Young up to his shoulders, Noblesville Fire Department told WISH.

More than two dozen firefighters responded, and crews were able to remove him from the trench, but he didn’t survive, WTHR reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are devastated to learn of a tragic accident that occurred with a member of a subcontractor’s construction crew,” Crew Carwash said in a statement to WXIN. “We have no further details at this time. Our thoughts are with the individual and with everyone affected or involved.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Noblesville Fire Department for more information on May 13 but did not immediately hear back.

Noblesville is a 30-mile drive north of Indianapolis.

5,000-pound drum crushes 63-year-old worker to death at Minnesota plant, cops say

Tire shop worker crushed to death when RV falls on him, Georgia officials say

23-year-old dies falling down elevator shaft while moving cabinets, Illinois cops say