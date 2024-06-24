21-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver on I-20 shoulder in Arlington, police say

A 21-year-old woman who apparently had pulled over on the shoulder of I-20 because of car trouble was killed when she was hit by a pickup truck Sunday morning, according to Arlington police.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene of the fatal crash, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run about 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Matlock Road. They found the woman lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead there. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Areauna Laws, of DeSoto.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the pickup driving erratically and veering onto the shoulder of the interstate just before the crash.

Investigators believe the victim was standing outside her car when the truck collided with both her and her vehicle.

After the crash, the pickup drove over the median onto the I-20 frontage road. Officers found the truck abandoned in a nearby shopping center parking lot, police said.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are trying to identify and locate the driver.