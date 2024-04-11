21-year-old skier dies when he tries stunt, hits highway pavement, Colorado cops say

A 21-year-old skier died trying a “high-risk” stunt in Colorado, officials said.

On April 9, deputies in Grand County responded to Highway 40 west of Berthoud Pass Summit, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

After investigating, deputies learned the man was trying to “clear the width” of the highway, but instead fell short and landed on the highway pavement, officers said.

A bystander tried performing CPR while the skier was unconscious and not breathing, officials said.

He was wearing a helmet, but emergency personnel declared him dead at the scene, deputies said.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office will determine his manner of death.

Grand County is about a 100-mile drive northwest of Denver.

