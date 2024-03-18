21-year-old possibly abducted, Taylorsville PD seeking public help

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The Taylorsville Police Department is looking for a suspect and their vehicle that officials said were involved in the possible abduction of a 21-year-old man on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police said the vehicle they are searching for is a white Jeep Liberty from the 2000s. According to officials, the vehicle has black door handles, a spare tire on the back and a grey front bumper.

Police said the vehicle they are searching for is a white Jeep Liberty from the 2000s that is said to be involved in a possible abduction on March 17, 2024. According to officials, the vehicle has black door handles, a spare tire on the back and a grey front bumper. (Courtesy of Taylorsville Police Department)

Police said the vehicle they are searching for is a white Jeep Liberty from the 2000s that is said to be involved in a possible abduction on March 17, 2024. According to officials, the vehicle has black door handles, a spare tire on the back and a grey front bumper. (Courtesy of Taylorsville Police Department)

Police said the vehicle they are searching for is a white Jeep Liberty from the 2000s that is said to be involved in a possible abduction on March 17, 2024. According to officials, the vehicle has black door handles, a spare tire on the back and a grey front bumper. (Courtesy of Taylorsville Police Department)

READ NEXT: Teenager shot in the back in West Valley, suspects flee

Taylorsville Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on March 17. The 21-year-old got into the vehicle around the area of 3800 West 5700 South in Taylorsville according to officials.

“Witnesses heard a possible gunshot, and the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed,” Taylorsville Police said in the release.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle to call the non-emergency dispatch number for Taylorsville PD at 801-840-4000.

There is no further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.