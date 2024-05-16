21-year-old nabbed in south St. Louis burglary spree: Police

ST. LOUIS – A 21-year-old St. Louis man is accused of breaking into or attempting to break into nearly a dozen businesses in south city over a three-week period in April.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statements, the crimes took place between April 10 and April 30, at 11 businesses at the following locations:

2613 Cherokee Street (April 10 and April 17)

6526 Chippewa Street (April 10)

2821 Meramec Street (April 10)

4232 South Broadway (April 10)

4230 South Broadway (April 10)

816 Geyer Avenue (April 10)

1860 South 9th Street (April 10)

1627 South 9th Street (April 10)

1000 Sydney Street (April 10)

2800 McNair Avenue (April 17)

3147 Cherokee Street (April 17)

3156 South Kingshighway Boulevard (April 30)

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Police claim that on April 10, Glenn T. Ray, 21, and two others were riding in a stolen Hyundai Elantra when they visited nine businesses to commit burglary. In all nine cases, they managed to break a window. In all but three instances, they got inside and stole cash.

Police claim that on April 17, Ray went to two businesses with other suspects. They broke windows and stole cash from each business. The owner of the businesses was present at the time of the break-ins.

And on April 30, police claim Ray and four others were caught on surveillance video inside a business. Ray, who was armed with a pistol, stole an employee’s phone at gunpoint. Ray was located nearby and still in possession of the stolen phone.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Ray with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, nine counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, six counts of stealing, two counts of stealing – $750, three counts of first-degree attempted burglary, and 11 counts of first-degree property damage. Ray remains jailed without bond pending trial. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on both cases on June 5.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.