21-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy dies after on-duty crash

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy Jermyius Young died Saturday morning after sustaining critical injuries from an on-duty car crash Wednesday, April 3.

Young crashed his patrol vehicle about 7 p.m. Wednesday and was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment. He was later moved to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, were he died.

"At only 21 years of age, Deputy Young proudly dedicated his life to protecting and serving the citizens of Montgomery County," said Hal Taylor, secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. "We offer our sincerest condolences to Deputy Young’s family, friends and to everyone at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office during this incredibly difficult time. This tragic event reminds us that life is truly sacred and that we must cherish the precious moments we have with our loved ones."

"Along with our compassion and sympathies, we pledge to make all resources available to the SheriffDerrick Cunningham and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as well as the surrounding communityas they grieve this unfortunate and heartbreaking loss.”

Young had worked with the sheriff's office since age 18.

