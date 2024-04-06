21-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy dies two days after wreck

As we wake this morning, our hearts are heavy as tragedy has struck the entire law enforcement community. Last night, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermyius Young lost the fight to recovery after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash while on patrol on Wednesday, April 3. At only 21 years of age, Deputy Young proudly dedicated his life to protecting and serving the citizens of Montgomery County. We offer our sincerest condolences to Deputy Young’s family, friends and to everyone at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office during this incredibly difficult time. This tragic event reminds us that life is truly sacred and that we must cherish the precious moments we have with our loved ones.

Along with our compassion and sympathies, we pledge to make all resources available to Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the surrounding community as they grieve this unfortunate and heartbreaking loss.