21-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy dies two days after wreck
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 21-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy died Friday night from injuries suffered in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham announced Friday night that Deputy Jerymius Young had died. Young was injured in a single-car wreck on April 3.
Sheriff Cunningham described Young as a loyal, unselfish and efficient officer.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the following statement Saturday morning after Young’s passing:
As we wake this morning, our hearts are heavy as tragedy has struck the entire law enforcement community. Last night, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermyius Young lost the fight to recovery after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash while on patrol on Wednesday, April 3. At only 21 years of age, Deputy Young proudly dedicated his life to protecting and serving the citizens of Montgomery County. We offer our sincerest condolences to Deputy Young’s family, friends and to everyone at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office during this incredibly difficult time. This tragic event reminds us that life is truly sacred and that we must cherish the precious moments we have with our loved ones.
Along with our compassion and sympathies, we pledge to make all resources available to Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the surrounding community as they grieve this unfortunate and heartbreaking loss.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Secretary Hal Taylor
Along with Taylor, Governor Kay Ivey released a statement regarding the death:
It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermyius Young who was critically injured in the line of duty.
Just a 21-year-old who began his career at the sheriff’s office at 18, Deputy Young’s dedication to protecting and serving the citizens of Montgomery County was evident throughout his service.
I ask Alabamians to join me in prayer for Deputy Young’s family, friends and colleagues at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time.
Deputy Young’s sacrifice is a stark reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that funeral arrangements for Young will be announced at a later time.
